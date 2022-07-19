Pressure to live a perfect life revealed, as Countdown's Susie Dent backs campaign to celebrate everyday life

Countdown's Susie Dent is backing a campaign to "embrace the ish" (photo: John Lawrence)

TV's Susie Dent backs campaign

Countdown’s Susie Dent is backing a campaign to “embrace the ish”, after new research reveals that the pressure to portray and live a perfect life is causing us to lose the joy of the everyday.

Countdown's Susie Dent is backing a campaign to celebrate everyday life (photo: Adobe)

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research, by iconic British brand Ryvita, showed that a staggering 60 per cent of people said they feel pressure to lead a perfect life because of what they see on social media, with only five per cent describing their life as ‘perfect’.

An ‘online’ life, with highly curated newsfeeds on social media, along with the pressure to be always ‘living our best lives’ could be playing a part on many of us placing unrealistic expectations on ourselves.

However, the majority of those polled described their lives as ‘Ish’, preferring to celebrate the everyday little wins, and not focus on unrealistic ideals.

Ryvita has now teamed up with Susie – who recently celebrated her 30-year anniversary on Countdown - to celebrate the evolution of English and to suggest that we could all embrace a new sense of 'ish' to articulate real life as opposed to the airbrushed and Photoshopped version of it.

Countdown's Susie Dent is backing a campaign to "embrace the ish" (photo: John Lawrence)

The research also reveals the new words that we love and hate. Sumfin, neg and whatevs among the nation’s most irritating and livestream, chillax and simples amongst the best-loved words.

Speaking about the findings, Susie said: “Language is a great unifier, but it can also divide us, and this research shows that some of the directions English is taking can be quite unpopular.

"However, it seems that the notion of ‘Ish’ is something people understand and relate to.

“It is currently only included in the dictionary in relation to something explicit: as in, 'Are you hungry? Ish'.

"It would be great to expand its range even further so that we can say on some days that we are feeling just a little bit 'Ish'.

Speaking of the campaign, Susie continued: “It’s great that Ryvita are embracing 'Ish' as a way of celebrating the everyday, as opposed to perfection.”

Commenting on the findings, Nikki Wilkinson, Senior Brand Manager at Ryvita, said: “Our new campaign focuses on feeling a little more ‘Ish’ – with no need to strive for perfection.

"We want to reclaim and celebrate the ‘Ish’ of everyday life – celebrating balance, authenticity and the ups and downs that life can bring.

“Through our new “Living with a little more Ish” we want people to enjoy the everyday ordinary little wins in life, and not focus on unrealistic ideals. It’s about showing ourselves a little more kindness along the way.”

Most annoying modern misuses of language:

1.Saying Haitch for H instead of Aitch

2.Saying Pacifically instead of specifically

3.Saying Could Of instead of Could Have

4.Saying MischEEvous instead of Mischievous

5.Using Like all the time as filler in speech

Most disliked new words:

1.

Sheg (provoke, annoy) 65 per cent

2.Cyan (can't) 63 per cent

3.Sumfin (something) 63 per cent

4.Franger (condom) 62 per cent

5.Jerkweed (idiot) 59 per cent

6.Ding (backside, buttocks) 58 per cent

7.Neg (to criticise, dismiss) 58 per cent

8.Fat-shame 56 per cent

9.Fingle (touch, examine with fingers) 54 per cent

10.Whatevs (short form of whatever) 54 per cent

The nations favourite new words:

1.Livestream 59 per cent

2.Plant-based (vegan food) 48 per cent

3.Chillax 48 per cent

4.Bants 44 per cent

5.Social distancing 43 per cent

6.Self-isolate 42 per cent

7.Macaron (French meringue sandwich biscuit) 37 per cent

8.Simples (from TV meerkats ad) 45 per cent

9.Sofa-surfin (indulging in couch-based leisure activity) 45 per cent