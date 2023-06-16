News you can trust since 1917
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s podcast has been officially dropped by Spotify after just one season.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a lucrative £18m deal with Spotify, which has now come to an end. Spotify confirmed the deal will not be renewed, ending the Archetypes podcast after one season.

The podcast ran for a total of 12 episodes after launching in August last year. During the podcast, Meghan Markle chatted to celebrities, historians and experts about the history of stereotypes levelled against women.

The Duchess of Sussex interviewed the likes of tennis star Serena Williams, singer Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton and actors Mindy Kaling and Constance Wu. The end of the deal has been confirmed in a statement from Archewell Audio, the couple’s content creation label, and Spotify.

    The joint statement from Archwell and Spotify said: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

