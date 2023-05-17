Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK

Online estate agent Purplebricks has been sold to rival agent Strike for £1. The acquisition means 750 staff are at risk of redundancy.

Founded in 2012 by Michael Bruce, Kenny Bruce and David Shepherd, Purplebricks targeted the market with their cost-effective properties and low-cost business models. However in February, after a string of international losses and numerous profit warnings the company decided to put itself up for sale.

Amid the sale, Purplebricks’ market value plummeted to £30m but on Wednesday it was reported the estate agent’s had lost major shareholders which plunged the value to just over £2m.

According to Purplebricks, the fire-sale to the Charles Dunstone-backed estate agent Strike was ‘disappointing’ but the company insisted no better offers emerged during the sale process.

Strike will reportedly embark on a cost-cutting drive which will include “reducing the employee base” at Purplebricks.

“While this will require comprehensive planning, Strike has indicated it would like to complete this planning and initiate a redundancy consultation process, with the company’s assistance, that would likely involve all of the company’s employees as soon as practicable and possibly prior to completion [of the deal],” a spokesperson for Purplebricks said.

