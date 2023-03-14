After being axed five years ago following a glorious 13 year run on our screens, popular TV show The X Factor is to make a special return this year for Red Nose Day, which is airing this Friday (March 17).

X Factor was the platform which propelled many superstars to fame, including the likes of One Direction, Little Mix, JLS, Alexandra Burke, with many more household names owing much of their success to the show.

But, in 2017, it stopped broadcasting for good and was axed from the ITV schedule but will be back for Red Nose Day, an event created by Comic Relief to help end child poverty around the globe.

Some of the show’s former stars are set to return for the special, which is reportedly set to be hosted by Dermot O’Leary. In the special, he is set to lead a group of failed contestants to record a single.

A source reportedly told a national newspaper: “The X Factor has been off air for five years so what better time to bring back some of their most controversial acts. Comic Relief has created a band out of some of the singers and have put X Factor host Dermot front and centre.

“They spent this week ringing some of the show’s past performers and are enlisting the most memorable from the cast. Honey G the rapper from 2016 has filmed her part with Dermot, while Stevi Ritchie from 2014 has been approached — along with 2005 star Chico.

