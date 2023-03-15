The video, which was posted on TikTok, shows the Prime Minister with his pet labrador Nova, off lead in Hyde Park, London. The video then shows a public notice board which says: “Dogs must be kept on leads", before showing Mr Sunak and his wife putting the pet on a lead.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "We are aware of a video showing a dog being walked off the lead in Hyde Park. An officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules. The dog was put back on the lead."

The website for Royal Parks, who manage Hyde Park, says dogs are welcome in the park, “although there are some places where they are not allowed or must be kept on a lead.” it adds: : "These are clearly indicated within each park and are usually ecologically sensitive sites, deer parks, children’s play areas, restaurants, cafes and some sports areas.”

Downing Street said it would not be commenting on the footage. A spokesman for the prime minister told reporters: "I’m not going to be commenting on the filming of the prime minister’s family and private individuals. The Met said it would have no further involvement in the matter.”