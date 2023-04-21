News you can trust since 1917
Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union reach provisional agreement following pay dispute

Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union have finally reached an agreement after almost a year of talks.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read

Royal Mail have reached a provisional agreement with the Communication Workers Union following their long-running dispute over pay and employment terms of workers. The offer follows a series of walkouts which took place last year.

On Friday, April 21, Royal Mail’s owner, International Distributions Services, revealed the company had finally reached an agreement with the Communication Workers Union.

The provisional deal will first be considered by the union’s executive. If they approve, it will then be forwarded on to members in the coming weeks.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward has said that the postal executive will consider the proposal early next week on Monday and Tuesday. Depending on the executive’s decision, it should then be passed on to the union’s members, who will then cast their votes.

    Full details on the proposed agreement are expected to be announced following its approval by CWU’s executive committee.

