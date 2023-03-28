The Royal Mint has launched its final individual collectable 50p coin as part of its Harry Potter collection, with the reverse featuring Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The official maker of UK coins released the collection to celebrate 25 years since the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The first two coins in the Harry Potter collection featured the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, with the final two coins featuring the official portrait of King Charles III following the Queen’s death. A change of portrait during the series is a rare occasion, making this set of coins highly collectable.

The launch of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry 50p coin marks the conclusion of this unique collection of coins. The coin collection has already received a popular response globally, with collectors and Harry Potter enthusiasts across 86 countries having bought at least one coin in the range.

The Royal Mint has seen a strong response from younger families and millennials (28%) purchasing coins in the Harry Potter collection directly from the Mint, linking with those who grew up reading the series of books and finding nostalgia with each coin in the series.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at The Royal Mint said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed celebrating 25 years since the novel Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was first released with a unique coin collection. Today, we conclude this very special and popular coin collection, with a coin featuring the magical Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

“It felt fitting to have the final coin in this collection feature Hogwarts School, the place where Harry Potter became one of the greatest wizards of all time. This collection of coins has received a popular response among ‘Potterheads’ across the globe, who have found nostalgia with each coin in the series.”

The Hogwarts School collectable 50p coin is part of a larger Harry Potter range featuring the wizard himself Harry Potter, the Hogwarts Express and Professor Albus Dumbledore on their own individual coin.

Combining traditional minting techniques with technology, craftspeople from The Royal Mint have reproduced Jim Kay’s illustrations in colour for the first time on official UK coins. Many of the coins in the range also feature an enchanting ‘latent feature’ which rotates in the light to reveal a lightning bolt and the number ‘25’ to mark the anniversary year of the first Harry Potter movie.

An advanced picosecond laser was used by The Royal Mint to imprint the intricate design onto coin making tools to ensure accuracy, and create an additional, special effect to further enhance the coin’s design. Available on a range of denominations including a 50p, all four coins have been modelled by Ffion Gwillim at The Royal Mint, which feature the work of Jim Kay, the artist who created the first fully illustrated edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

How to buy The Royal Mint Harry Potter 50p coin

