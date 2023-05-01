News you can trust since 1917
Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to French air traffic control strikes

In a message to passengers, Ryanair’s CEO criticises French authorities as the company cancels 220 flights due to strikes

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st May 2023, 07:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 07:36 BST

Ryanair has announced it will cancel 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to air traffic controller strikes in France. The strikes will affect around 40,000 passengers.

The cancellations are due to ATC strikes affecting air traffic controllers at airports. Ryanair has called on authorities to cancel French flights instead of overflights in order to protect passengers who are travelling to other countries.

Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s CEO, called the impacts of the strikes “completely unacceptable”, criticising French authorities for their handling of the industrial action. He also confirmed the company had emailed their customers with information about the cancellations along with apologies to those affected.

    In a message posted on social media, O’Leary said: ‘’We’ve been notified by the French Aviation Authorities of the 51st day of striking, on Monday, May 1st, and that we must cancel another 220 flights, impacting 40,000 passengers..this is unacceptable’’

