Almost half expect to receive at least one romantic card this year | Anita Maric / SWNS

Valentine's Day will see more than six million cards end up in the waste bin, according to new research.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 2,000 adults found 44 per cent expect to receive at least one card this February 14th – meaning over 23 million will be sent in the UK.

But of these, 28 per cent admit they will most likely put the cards they receive in waste bins rather than recycling them correctly or keeping them, leading to 6.6 million ending up in landfill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Valentine’s Day sentimentality fails to last long for many, as 10 per cent will throw away a card either on the day or the day after receiving it.

The study also found of those who have ever received a Valentines card, only 31 per cent always recycle their cards afterwards.

But cards aren’t the only Valentine’s-themed items to end up in the waste bin rather than being recycled.

For those who expect to receive a gift, 34 per cent are likely to put flowers straight in the bin rather than disposing of them sustainably, such as in the compost or garden waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others admit chocolate boxes (30 per cent) and even the chocolates themselves (23 per cent) will simply end up in waste bins.

Only 31 per cent always recycle their cards afterwards | Shutterstock

“Many aren’t aware of what they can and can’t recycle”

Samantha Upham, senior sustainability manager at DS Smith, which commissioned the research, said: “Valentine’s Day is the second-biggest holiday for giving out cards after Christmas, and we need to make sure we are being ‘green’ on the day, as well as the traditional red.

“Packaging for flowers, chocolates, and cards can be saved from ending up in landfill and incineration, but many aren’t aware of what they can and can’t recycle – which is just one of the reasons UK recycling rates have not really improved in recent years.

“We’re calling on gift-givers to challenge themselves to seek out products that not only use paper-based packaging substitutes in place of plastic, but also less packaging overall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the research shows that attitudes towards waste are changing, as a large majority (81 per cent of respondents) believe celebrations like birthdays, Christmas and Valentine’s Day are a negative contributor to environmental waste.

Meanwhile, more than 1 in 5 (22 per cent) would consider giving a digital card instead of a physical one, a more environmentally friendly option.

In general, two thirds of those polled, via OnePoll, think more should be done in the UK to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill.

With 42 per cent claiming it would give them the ‘ick’ if their partner didn’t recycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, only 28 per cent consider themselves ‘very good’ at recycling themselves, while 24 per cent think disposal instructions aren’t clear enough on product packaging.

Samantha Upham at DS Smith, added: “Love shouldn’t cost the Earth, and that’s why recycling properly this Valentine’s Day is so important.

“Clearly people want to do their best when it comes to recycling, but often they simply don’t know how to recycle certain items.

“If you’re unsure about what to do with your Valentine’s Day packaging or unwanted gifts, look up your local recycling rules and bin collection schedules to make sure materials are recycled rather than ending up in landfill.”

Top 10 Valentine’s gifts likely to end up in the bin

Flowers Chocolate boxes Flower packaging Chocolates Perfume/aftershave Jewellery boxes Perfume boxes Jewellery Handwritten poem/love letter Book