Singapore Airlines has been named the world’s best airline of 2023, according to airline ranking company, Skytrax . The annual list, released on Thursday (July 6), saw the national carrier knock Qatar Airways off the coveted top spot it held for four years running.

Described as “the Oscars of the aviation industry”, the Skytrax World Airline Awards are most coveted quality accolades for airlines and they based their results on data collected from an online traveller satisfaction survey.

Singapore Airlines said they have been “fuelled by its dedication to customer service”, which earned them the top spot. The airline said: “In-flight menus in all classes of service offer gourmet meals created by a panel of internationally renowned chefs, and all customers can enjoy the carrier’s state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment system, which offers a wide choice of movies, music and games.”

Landing at the second spot is Qatar Airways which fell from the top spot for the first time since 2019. The airline is known for its exceptional in-flight services, particularly its top ranked business class with an extensive network of over 150 destinations and a fleet of over 200 aircraft.

The third spot goes to the largest airline in Japan, All Nippon Airways , which operates a comprehensive domestic network of 118 domestic routes as well as serving 82 international destinations from its twin hubs of Narita and Haneda.

Sitting at number four is Dubai-based airline Emirates , which is renowned for its five-star service, facilities and impressive on-board entertainment. Emirates’ current fleet consists of 262 aircraft, with the airline covering 152 destinations and boasting "modern, efficient, and comfortable aircraft and a culturally diverse workforce."

Meanwhile, Tokyo-based Japan Airlines (JAL) , which was founded more than 70 years ago is ranked at number five. The airline said: “An airline with a rich history and a reputation for defining the essence of traditional Japanese hospitality, JAL is committed to providing guests with the highest levels of flight safety and supreme quality in every aspect of its service.”

British Airways , on the other hand, fell short of the top 15 and is now ranked 18th, down seven spots from 2022’s position.

Skytrax’s 10 world’s best airlines of 2023 - full list

Singapore Airlines Qatar Airways All Nippon Airways (Japan) Emirates (UAE) Japan Airlines Turkish Airlines (Turkiye) Air France Cathay Pacific (Hong Kong) Eva Air (Taiwan) Korean Air