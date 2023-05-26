Mel B has confirmed that former bandmate Victoria Beckham will rejoin the Spice Girls for an upcoming project. It will be the first time all five women will professionally reunite for the first time in 11 years.

The 47-year-old claimed that there is an ‘exciting’ project in the works for the girl group, but remained tight-lipped about the specifics. The last time the band worked together, the five performed at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

In 2019, the band did reunite for a UK stadium tour but featured just Mel B, Mel C as well as Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell. Victoria chose to not head on the tour, denying fans a full reunion and claimed she was too busy with her clothing brand.

Mel B also said that the five of them will release a statement soon, but again didn’t delve too deep, stating that they are busy ‘perfecting’ it and said it is something that fans are ‘really going to love’.

Speaking to a national newspaper, she said: “My theory is that if I say it enough, it will happen. But actually we are planning on releasing a statement.

“What that is, I can’t say right now because we’re just finishing off perfecting what we’re going to be doing together, all five of us, but it’s going to be something that the fans are really going to love.”

When quizzed over how her and the rest of the girls convinced Victoria, who is the wife of Manchester United legend David Beckahm to join, she said it wasn’t about convincing her as they have ‘kind of always been in contact’

She added: “It’s not like none of us are speaking together, we’ve all got a WhatsApp group but it’s just about timing.