News you can trust since 1917
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Breaking

Stephen Tompkinson trial: Jury finds actor not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm

Actor Stephen Tompkinson has been found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 11th May 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read

Stephen Tompkinson has been found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm. The DCI Banks actor was accused of punching a man in the early hours of May 30, 2021, outside his home in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside.

During the trial, jurors at Newcastle Crown Court heard allegations that Mr Tompkinson’s actions caused Karl Poole to fall and fracture his skull at around 5.30am. The 57-year-old actor said he acted in self-defence.

He told the jury Mr Poole and his friend Andrew Hall had been the "definition of drunk and disorderly". As he gave evidence to the court, the DCI Banks star insisted he did not punch Mr Poole but pushed him away in self-defence. He added he called the police after seeing Mr Poole and Andrew Hall drunk in the street.

The defendant said: "They were making a lot of noise and they could barely stand. I thought it was in their best interests as well to get them assisted home at least.”

Most Popular

    Prosecutors claimed Mr Tompkinson had "snapped" and "lashed out" at Mr Poole in "disgust" at his behaviour. But Mr Tompkinson told jurors the contact "wasn’t enough to knock a sober man off his feet".

    The actor also explained his career had been put on hold due to the court case and he has lost work as a result.

    Related topics:Stephen Tompkinson