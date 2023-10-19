Derbyshire firefighters are calling for people to be prepared and take extra care as the county prepares for the arrival of Storm Babet.

Significant rainfall is expected from Thursday into Saturday morning, bringing rising river levels, fast flowing water, localised flooding, and surface water on roads across the county.

An Amber warning is being issued by the Met Office for parts of Derbyshire, meaning there is a risk to life.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager Rob Leverton said "Storm Babet is expected to bring significant rainfall to parts of Derbyshire from Thursday into Saturday morning.

“We are calling on members of the community to take extra care and prepare for the impact of the increased rainfall. This is expected to cause localised flooding, high and fast flowing rivers, and surface water across many of Derbyshire’s roads.

“I’d strongly encourage everyone to sign up to the Environmental Agencies flood warnings which will allow communities to understand their own local risk and what they can do to prepare for any impact.

“I would also like to call on motorists and members of the public to take extra care whether they are on the roads, or out walking over the coming days. Please do not ignore ‘road closed’ signs as these warn of danger, and please drive to the road conditions!