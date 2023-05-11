Ever since Take That made their epic comeback to the stage at the Coronation Concert, fans have been eagerly awaiting details of their upcoming album.

Although members Gary Barlow and Mark Owen appear to be keeping the exciting project under wraps, Howard Donald teased that the music will be a 'new direction' for the band.

Speaking on Radio 2, the hit singer said: “We went out to Savannah to actually record an album.”

“We all did all our own stuff and we wrote together. We’re pretty much in there, now. We’re not far from being finished.”

He added: “We’re very excited because it’s kind of a new direction for us as well. There are some cracking songs, well, I've got to say that. It's sounding absolutely brilliant.”'

The hit 90’s boy band have jetted out to Georgia in the US to record new songs for their first album in six years.

Back in June 2022, Gary Barlow confirmed the group had begun working on their ninth studio album, which is set to be released this year.

Take That are also set to perform at Hyde Park in London on July 1, where they will be supported by The Script and the Sugababes.