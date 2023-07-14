Ticketmaster and AXS have let thousands of Swifties know whether or not they can get tickets during their presale event next week. Ticketmaster announced it would host its own presale event when Taylor announced the UK leg of her Eras Tour.

Fans simply had to sign up with their email and make sure it was connected to a verified Ticketmaster or AXS account. The registration itself proved just how many people in the UK were desperate for tickets, with waiting times to register reaching over an hour. It’s since been reported that around 14 million across the UK signed up for the presale event leading to reports that 70% of fans could be left without tickets.

Thousands of fans celebrated this week as they secured tickets for the UK shows. However, Those who took part in the presale this week had signed up back in October when they pre-ordered Swift’s tenth album ‘Midnights’, before the tour had even been announced.

Even after the Ticketmaster registration, fans weren’t guaranteed access to the event and there was the possibility of being waitlisted to get access to tickets. If you are waitlisted you will receive an official email telling you so. The AXS email includes: “You are currently on the waitlist for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Edinburgh.There will not be enough tickets for everyone who registered, so a limited number of registered fans received an opportunity to access the sale and others were placed on the waitlist.

“If any tickets remain after selected fans have shopped, we may email you again to join the sale. Please note only fans who were sent links and unique access codes will be able to join the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Sale. Do not attempt to join unless you receive a link, as you will not be able to purchase tickets.”

So, what should you do if you get waitlisted by Ticketmaster and AXS? Here’s everything you need to know.

What to do if you get waitlisted for Taylor Swift tickets?

If you have received the disappointing email that you have been waitlisted for tickets, don’t lose all hope yet. There will absolutely be people reselling tickets, and while most will have inflated prices, there are some decent sellers out there given the fact that many fans probably bought too many tickets in the first round of sales.

The waitlisted email from AXS says: “Stay tuned. If you’re selected to move off the waitlist, you will receive an email with a link to join the sale via AXS. Access does not guarantee tickets. Ticket availability is limited. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. If you’re sent a link you should join the sale as soon as possible for your best chance to get tickets.”

When will we get Taylor Swift Ticketmaster presale codes?

Ticketmaster has said that people who registered for their presale event will receive their codes on Friday 14 July 2023.

Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour - Ticketmaster presale

Monday 17 July

June, 21 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 11am BST

June, 7 - Murrayfield, Edinburgh: Tickets go on sale 11am BST

August, 15 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 8 - Murrayfield, Edinburgh: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 9 - Murrayfield, Edinburgh: Tickets go on sale 3pm BST

Tuesday 18 July

June, 22 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 11am BST

June, 13 - Anfield, Liverpool: Tickets go on sale 11am BST

August, 16 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 14 - Anfield, Liverpool: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 15 - Anfield, Liverpool: Tickets go on sale 3pm BST

Wednesday 19 July

June, 23 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 11am BST

August, 17 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 18 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff: Tickets go on sale 3pm BST

Full list of Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour prices

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour. Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This is the price list from the AXS presale event happening this week, and they are subject to change:

It’s Been A Long Time Coming Package - £661.40

Karma Is My Boyfriend Package - £386.40

I Remember It All Too Well Package - £331.40

Ready For It Package - £276.40

It’s a Love Story Package - £250

We Never Go Out Of Style Package - £195

Front Standing Left - £171.25

Front Standing Right - £171.25

General Admission Standing - £109.40

PL1 Seats - £182.50

PL2 Seats - £182.50

PL2 Seats - Side view - £143.15

PL3 Seats - £109.40

PL2 Seats - Side view - £109.40

PL4 Seats - £86.90

PL4 Seats - Side view - £86.90

PL5 Seats - £57.65

