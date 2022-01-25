The 10 british cities with top-rated cultural attractions

Sunderland - Average of 4.52/5

One of the more unique attractions to find in Sunderland is The National Glass Centre. Part of the University of Sunderland, this cultural attraction celebrates the glass making heritage of the city and explores the creative potential of the fascinating material.

A trip there will invite you to learn about the history of glassmaking from the 7th century to today, whilst also displaying a host of exhibitions of the work of contemporary glass and ceramics artists.

Coventry - Average of 4.51/5

Rounding up the top 10 is Coventry, and rightly so, as this is the city that currently holds the title of the UK City of Culture 2021, a designation given between 2021 and 2025 by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

As the city continues to celebrate this title in 2022, there are many exciting events lined up. This includes BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, taking place in May.

For people visiting Coventry all year round, head to Herbert Art Gallery & Museum, a huge building that houses a museum, art gallery, records archive, learning centre, media studio and creative arts facility.