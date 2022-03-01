The baby names that have fallen in popularity over the past five years

By Christine Emelone
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 9:00 am
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 9:01 am

Some baby names are becoming less popular

Scarlett, Harvey and Jayden are the baby names that have fallen out of favour the most over the past five years, according to new research.

Names associated with the royal family are also becoming less popular (photo: adobe)

While other popular monikers like Jessica and Samuel have fallen from grace, names belonging to several key members of the Royal Family are also slipping down the rankings too as Harry, Elizabeth, Charlotte, William and Charles have all experienced a decline in popularity.

Online casino Slingo have analysed the most up-to-date ONS data from 2016 to 2020 to determine which forenames could be fading into obscurity in years to come.

They’ve assessed the names from the Top 100 (with #1 being the most popular) that could be going out of fashion after continually sliding down the popularity rankings over the last five years.

Biggest Consistent Fallers in the Top 100 from 2016-2021

Rank 2016/2017

Rank 2020/2021

Places fallen

Jayden

61

98

37

Harvey

54

86

32

Scarlett

18

50

32

Lilly

60

91

31

Georgia

54

84

30

Abigail

58

87

29

Holly

52

81

29

Jessica

8

37

29

Amber

55

83

28

Riley

40

67

27

Lucy

43

69

26

Chloe

23

46

23

Lola

42

65

23

Samuel

24

47

23

Daniel

28

50

22

Ellie

48

67

19

Heidi

76

95

19

Elizabeth

38

56

18

Hannah

57

75

18

David

43

60

17

Dylan

38

55

17

Charles

72

88

16

Toby

46

62

16

Imogen

37

52

15

Jacob

5

19

14

Emily

3

15

12

James

12

24

12

Sophie

14

26

12

Alice

17

27

10

Harrison

32

41

9

William

11

20

9

Charlotte

12

20

8

Ella

9

16

7

Edward

23

29

6

Harry

2

8

6

Jack

4

10

6

Eva

30

35

5

Baby names that have consistently dropped down the Top 100 since 2016

RANK

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Jayden

61

71

77

79

98

Harvey

54

66

78

78

86

Scarlett

18

30

35

44

50

Lilly

60

64

67

86

91

Georgia

54

63

71

75

84

Abigail

58

73

77

83

87