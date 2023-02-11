The Brit Awards’ first ever Saturday showing saw a host of exceptional talent walking away with the prestigious award. Harry Styles & Wet Leg led the pack this year with Styles sweeping the three outstanding honours.

Musicians across the world are desperate to get their hands on a Brit Award trophy, designed by London-based, Nigeria-born artist Slawn. Going into Saturday’s ceremony, Harry Styles and Wet Leg scored four nominations each and were heavily expected to clean up in the leading categories.

The popular British award show was broadcast live on ITV from O2 Arena in London. Mo Gilligan returned to host the show yet again , bringing his charm and quick wit to proceedings.

As usual, the night saw its fair share of controversy with a few speeches bleeped out and a moment to forget for host Mo, who got Lewis Capaldi’s name wrong... Sam Capaldi!? Elsewhere, Wet Leg and Sam Smith & Kim Petras are in the running for performance of the night.

Here’s your full list of winners and nominees from the Brit Awards 2023 ceremony.

Album of the Year

Harry Styles won in every category he was nominated

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred Again... - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)

Harry Styles - Harry’s House*

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles*

Stormzy

British Group of the Year

Wet Leg picked up two awards and delivered a great performance

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg*

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Harry Styles - As It Was*

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Afraid to Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best International Artist

Sam Smith and Kim Petras perform on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023

Beyoncé*

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best International Group

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC*

Gabriels

International Song of the Year

Beyoncé - Break My Soul*

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru

Encanto cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Jack Harlow - First Class

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?

OneRepublic - I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best New Artist

The 1975 picked up a Brit Award for Group of the Year

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

Wet Leg*

Rising Star

Flo*

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

Best Alternative/Rock Act

The 1975*

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill*

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again...

Best Hip-Hop /Rap/Grime Act

Mo Gilligan and Harry Styles do a shot on stage during The BRIT Awards

Aitch*

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Best Pop/R&B Act