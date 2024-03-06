The Budget 2024 live: will Jeremy Hunt cut National Insurance or income tax? Latest updates and analysis
Jeremy Hunt has started delivering his most important Budget as Chancellor, with the Tories facing electoral wipe out.
Some polls have Rishi Sunak's party more than 20 points behind Labour, and Hunt is desperate to give the government a Budget boost ahead of the general election later this year. Both the Chancellor and Prime Minister have expressed their desire to cut taxes, however they are constrained by the UK's struggling economy and high borrowing costs. It is expected Hunt will cut National Insurance over income tax.
Starmer: Tory budget was 'last desperate act'
In his response to today's budget announcement, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has branded the statement as a "last desperate act of a party which has failed".
He accused the Conservatives of "delusion", adding: "Britain in recession - the national credit card is maxed out."
He also accused Hunt of "taking lessons on marketing from the Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow", in a nod to the viral disaster event.
More on National Insurance cut
Having cut National Insurance by two percentage points, Hunt told MPs: “We have cut it by one third in six months without increasing borrowing and without cutting spending on public services. That means the average earner in the UK now has the lowest effective personal tax rate since 1975 – and one that is lower than in America, France, Germany or any G7 country.”
He added: "It is to unleash that people power that we have today put this country back on the path to lower taxes. A plan to grow the economy versus no plan. A plan for better public services versus no plan. A plan to make work pay versus no plan. Growth up, jobs up and taxes down. I commend this statement to the House.”
Unexpected child benefit reforms
Here we have the Chancellor’s rabbit out of the hat - he's reforming child benefit. This is one of the main changes that hasn't been briefed out.
This has long been seen as unfair as under the current system two parents each earning £50,000 get full child benefit, however if one parent earns £60,000 and the other is not working their child benefit gets cut. The Chancellor says this will now be calculated by household.
2p National Insurance cut confirmed
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed a highly-anticipated National Insurance cut.
The rate will be cut from 10% to 8% from April 6, with self-employed National Insurance being slashed from 8% to 6%.
Non-dom status abolished
The Chancellor has said that the controversial 'non-dom' status will be abolished.
The non-dom system allows foreign nationals avoid paying UK tax on money made overseas, with Hunt saying that a “modern, simpler and fairer residency-based system” will be introduced in its place.
Political watchers will remember the controversy over Akshata Murthy, the wife of the Prime Minister, benefiting from the system. It also marks a 180 flip for Hunt who said only last year that abolishing the system would be "wrong"
Vaping levy and air passenger duty
Hunt announces a vaping levy, a one-off increase in tobacco duty and a rise in air passenger duty on non-economy flights.
The excise duty on vapes will be introduced from October 2024.
NHS productively plan to be 'funded in full'
Hunt said that he wanted to support the productivity of the NHS, including supporting the long-term workforce plan.
He said: “I wanted better care for patients, better value for taxpayers and more rewarding work for its staff. Making changes on the scale we need is not cheap. The investment needed to modernise NHS IT systems so they are as good as the best in the world costs £3.4 billion.
“But it helps unlock £35 billion of savings, 10 times that amount. So in today’s Budget for long-term growth, I have decided to fund the NHS productivity plan in full.”
Childcare guarantees... and letdowns
The Chancellor said he would be guaranteeing the rates that will be paid to childcare providers to deliver the Government’s offer for children over nine months old for the next two years.
Hunt also references last Budget's announcement of 30 hours of free childcare.
This has not yet come in, and many childcare providers say this is effectively impossible as they have not had enough funding.
Hunt responds to anger from the Labour benches by saying the opposition have no plan on childcare. A quick reminder that the Tory policy effectively copied Labour's pledge from previous election campaigns.
New creative arts support
Name-dropping actors such as Idris Elba, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightly, the Chancellor lauded the UK film industry as he announced new support for the creative arts.
Along with £26m in funding for the National Theatre, Hunt also announced the rate of tax credit rise by 5% and a cap on visual effects costs will be removed.
He said: "We have become Europe’s largest film and TV production centre. At the current rate of expansion, we will be second only to Hollywood globally by the end of 2025."
New 'British ISA' announced
A new so-called 'British ISA' has been revealed, with the aim of encouraging more people to investing in UK assets.
Hunt said: “After a consultation on its implementation, I will introduce a brand new British Isa which will allow an additional £5,000 annual investment for investments in UK equity with all the tax advantages of other ISAs.
“This will be on top of the existing Isa allowances and ensure that British savers can benefit from the growth of the most promising UK businesses as well as supporting them with the capital to help them expand.”