A pub in Wales is desperately seeking new employees and is offering an impressive bonus to fill some of its part time and full time positions.

Management at The Golden Lion, in Newport, Wales, said the recruitment drive comes as the business prepares to face a busy period during the summer months.

The 17th Century pub is located a short walk from the Pembrokeshire Coast Path. Along with offering food and drink down in the bar, the boutique hotel also has 13 en suite bedrooms.

The hostelry is offering to pay new staff a bonus of £500 if they work 35 hours a week over a 10-week period,extending the pay award to existing employees too.

The pub manager said: "As we are approaching our busy spring and summer season, we are recruiting for various roles, front of house, housekeeping and kitchen.

“We have full-time and part-time positions available.

"Our minimum age is 16 and we look either for a track record in hospitality or an eagerness to learn and give excellent customer service.

"We are busy during the summer months and are offering a £500 bonus payment to new and existing staff who work an average of more than 35 hours over the ten weeks of summer.

"We are also offering a second-tier bonus of £200 to employees averaging 30 hours a week for the same period.

"We also offer hourly rates in excess of living wage, full tip share - our customers are very generous! - and cash tip share.”

