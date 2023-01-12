The Traitors US has finally been acquired by the BBC and will be arriving on BBC Three, BBC One and BBC iPlayer in a matter of days. It has also been confirmed that the show will be hosted by Scottish actor and star of The Good Wife, Alan Cummings.

The Traitors is based on a Dutch show of the same name where an informed set of perpetrators are bunched together with another group of ‘faithfuls’ fuelled by suspicion. The aim of the game is for the ‘faithfuls’ to identify the rotten eggs in their midst or for the ‘traitors’ to go undetected.

Advertisement

After the UK edition amassed a huge following, it’s time for the Americans to play the ultimate psychological murder mystery game. Luckily for us, the BBC has struck up a deal to acquire the rights from All3 Media International produced by Studio Lambert for NBC Universal.

Dan McGolpin, Director, iPlayer and Channels, says: “Following the huge success of The Traitors, which has been streamed more than 28 million times on BBC iPlayer and was the talk of the nation over the festive period, we’re delighted to give BBC viewers the chance to watch the brand new US series within hours of its release in America.

Most Popular

“Hosted by the brilliant Alan Cumming and filmed at the same location as the UK series, it’s a new year treat for those seeking out more treachery - all is about to be revealed on BBC iPlayer, BBC Three and BBC One."

Situated at the familiar Ardross castle, the 20 US contestants will be tasked with building a prize fund of up to $250,000.

Advertisement

Where to watch The Traitors US in the UK

The series will land as a boxset on BBC iPlayer on January 13 2023. The show will also be broadcast as double-bills each Wednesday at 10.40pm.

Advertisement

Alan Cummings will host the US edition of The Traitors