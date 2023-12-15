These are the nation’s top 20 unsung heroes

Health and care workers, volunteers and waste collectors are among the biggest unsung heroes, according to a poll of adults.

Teachers and farmers are also among the professions considered to go under the radar without their due praise, while social workers, youth workers, fishermen and food delivery drivers also featured in the top 20.

But when it comes to inspirational figures, parents (46 per cent), partners and friends (both 19 per cent) have the greatest impact on people’s lives.

The poll of 2,000 adults also found they look up to an average of two people in life - from family, to celebrities and other inspirational characters.

Bond Zhang, UK CEO at global smartphone brand HONOR, which commissioned the research to celebrate unsung heroes over the holidays, said: "It's important that unsung heroes are recognised and get the credit they deserve.

“There are so many good deeds which don’t get the recognition they deserve, and that’s why we want to shine a light on those who are really making a difference and going beyond this holiday season. Whether it’s family and friends, or even a teacher or mentor, there’s so many factors which go into making a nice person and it’s important to celebrate that, particularly during the winter months.”

The study revealed that among our own family members, mothers (36 per cent) were named the biggest unsung heroes, ahead of fathers (25 per cent) and wives (18 per cent).

Of those who were inspired by their parents, two thirds said it was down to the support they offered when needed, while 58 per cent felt this way because they believed in them. Other factors which inspire people include having the ability to cheer them up, achieving what they put their mind to and caring for everyone, no matter who they are.

Brits have voted the top 20 unsung heroes

Honouring our heroes

But it appears many don’t always find the time to give praise and recognition to others, with just 14 per cent doing so ‘very often’. There is also a struggle to accept praise which is given by others - with just nine per cent finding it ‘very easy’ to accept compliments.

The research, carried out via OnePoll, also found 88 per cent felt unsung heroes should be honoured more. To do this during the festive period, they plan to give them gifts (17 per cent) and contribute to charities which support their causes (16 per cent). Other heartfelt ways people are reaching out include promoting their good work and sending a thank you card (both 13 per cent).

Bond Zhang of HONOR UK, which is creating a Nice List to honour unsung heroes, said: “While it might not be the easiest thing to do, telling people you appreciate them can go a long way. As the research shows, almost four in five people said receiving thanks can have a positive impact on mental health.

“To celebrate the good work people have done over the year, we’re giving people the chance to nominate their unsung heroes and shine a light on the good work they’ve done in helping others and their community.

The brand will be updating its X and Instagram pages, on @HONORUK, with the unsung heroes receiving the plaudits they deserve.

Brits’ biggest unsung heroes