Popular video sharing app TikTok has introduced a new voice filter on their app allowing users to choose between 18 different speech options. Since its inception, the social media platform has become one of the biggest social media platforms, boasting one billion users spread across 54 countries and is constantly looking for new ways to engage users.

The app already offers numerous ways for content creators to enhance what they post to the site including background music, visual filters such as stars, rain or bubbles, stickers, and transitions to make the switch between video clips more slick. New trends come and go all the time, whether that’s a particular song, a dance routing or a couples challenge and the voice filter looks set to be another big hit.

The filter allows users to change how their voice sounds on any given video. For example, you can simply make your voice deeper or higher in pitch, but for the more adventurous, other options include robot, electronic and spooky.

TikTik fans are already jumping on the new effect with sometimes hilarious results. It hasn’t taken long for users to find an alternative, and perhaps more amusing use for the filter, namely sharing videos of singers and movie scenes not quite sounding themselves.

How to use new Tik Tok voice filter

Use the feature on any video containing spoken audio but it will be most effective when applied to a face-to-camera video with the subject speaking clearly. It also benefits from having minimal background noise when recording too. Here’s how to get started: