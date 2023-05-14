A recent survey by the Post Office has listed some of the best-value European cities for Brits to travel to. Portugal's Lisbon topped the list with a second of the country's cities also featuring in the ranking.

Out of the 35 cities in which the Post Office surveyed, the mail company has revealed its top 10 pound-stretching break locations. The ranking features alternative destinations for British holidaymakers to consider in popular destinations including France and Greece.

The list also featured several capital cities, including Hungary's Budapest. As well as the central spots, other lesser known cities also made it, offering travellers the opportunity to experience and explore sights outside the hustle and bustle of larger areas.

Both Portugal and Poland made the list twice, as their cities were praised as good-value locations for UK tourists looking for a getaway in Europe. Other countries featured on the list include Latvia, Lithuania and Croatia.

Read on to find out what European cities made the top 10 list.

Top 10 best-value European cities for Brits to travel to

