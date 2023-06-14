This summer, Travelodge hotels across the UK, including those in major cities, are offering stays for £38 or less. The budget hotel said 850,000 at its 850 hotels are offering the affordable stays to help Britons find the best deals amidst the cost of living crisis.

In addition to the cheap stays, Travelodge is also offering staycationers to book unlimited breakfast at the time of booking for just £8.99 and two children get to eat for free for each paying adult. This means, for a family of four, a £38 family room works out at just £9.50 per person.

The offer comes in the wake of the findings of its survey which revealed that 63% of Britons have booked a summer holiday this year, which is a 50% increase from the number of Britons (42%) that went away in the summer of 2022 - with nearly three quarters of these holidaymakers have opted to holiday on British shores.

The report also revealed that nearly a quarter (24%) of Britons are also breaking up their traditional two week holiday into multiple breaks throughout the year and taking two staycation during the summer months. Collectively, Britons are set to spend £20 billion holidaying at home.

These findings have been revealed in the latest segment of the 2023 Travelodge Travel Index. This study surveyed 2,000 British adults to seek their holiday plans for this summer.

Key findings from this report also revealed that 25% of Britons reported that a summer holiday is one of the few things in life that they refuse to cut back on.

Meanwhile, four out of 10 (41%) of savvy Britons revealed in the study that they are making the most of Britain’s holiday hotspots and have created bespoke two centre holiday packages. By staying at two different locations as part of one holiday, they can have two different experiences.

This could include either a coastal or a seaside holiday with either a rural escape or a city break. For example, holidaymakers going to the Lake District will combine their rural trip with a trip to the seaside at Blackpool or a city break in Leeds, York or Manchester.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokesperson said: “Our latest research shows that Britons are prioritising and taking a well-deserved staycation this summer, despite the rising cost of living; as a break has become one of life’s necessities. Interestingly in these challenging times, our bookings data shows Britons are getting creative and resourceful with their budget and holiday planning.

“New travel trends we are seeing include Britons splitting their holidays into lots of shorter breaks and also planning multi-location holidays. This enables them to combine two different experiences within one holiday and obtain a better return on their money and time. Just a weekend break can make a huge difference to your wellbeing.

“With a network of over 580 hotels across the length and breadth of the UK, holidaymakers are using Travelodge hotels as their summer base to explore and experience what makes Great Britain so Great this summer.”

“Breakfast like a king is certainly key for holidaymakers this summer, especially to help the holiday pounds go further this summer. We are seeing a rise in early breakfast bookings and our hotel teams are stocking up for a busy breakfast service this summer.”