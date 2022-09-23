The Autumn Equinox arrives each year and is a day in the calendar that you either love or loathe as it marks the end of summer.

Taking place annually every September, the northern hemisphere ushers in the new autumnal season.

As the Earth is tilted on its axis, the Sun can only illuminate certain hemispheres more depending on where the Earth is along its orbit.

Only on two occasions throughout the year can both the northern and southern hemispheres see equal amounts of daylight - these are called equinoxes.

Around the time of the Autumn Equinox, the Harvest Moon - which is a full moon - usually appears between September and October.

It has already taken place in 2022 as it was spotted in UK skies on Friday, 9 September and the early hours of Saturday, 10 September.

But when is this year’s Autumn Equinox and what is the date that clocks go backwards? Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Autumn Equinox in 2022?

As it takes place every year in September, the Autumn Equinox has already happened.

It took place at 2:03 am (UK time) on Friday, 23 September 2022.

When do clocks go back in the UK?

The clocks change twice each year - on one occasion going forwards, while the other they go backwards.

Daylight saving time took place on Sunday, 27 March 2022.

However, clocks are set to go back very soon as people will finally get that one much-needed extra hour in bed.