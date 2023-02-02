The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) has announced UK Border Force officers will strike for four days this month. Around 1,000 members will strike during the February half term.

The union has announced members will strike at the ports of Dover, Calais, Coquelles and Dunkirk. The dates have been set for February 17, 18, 19 and 20.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news of the latest strike comes as other members of the PCS take to picketlines today as part of a huge day of strike action. Around 500,000 workers from various unions are taking industrial action.

General secretary of the PCS Mark Serwotka said: "Many civil servants are already having to choose between heating and eating, having to claim the benefits they themselves have to administer and they are having to go to foodbanks.

Most Popular

"Ministers should be ashamed at how they treat their own workforce and until they come to the table with money for our members, we will continue to call strike action, with tomorrow’s strike being a key part of what will be a continuous, sustained, targeted campaign."

The government has labelled the PCS’s decision to strike as disappointing and have told travellers to be “prepared for disruption”.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We are extremely disappointed with the union’s decision to strike and the inconvenience this will cause to travellers and businesses.

Members of the PCS union formed a picket line outside Wigan Jobcentre

"We continue to work closely with all affected ports to assess the impacts of this announcement. Whilst we have robust plans in place to minimise any delays, passengers should be prepared for disruption and take action to plan ahead.