Actress Vicky Wright, the fiancée of comedian Bobby Davro and daughter of England footballer Billy Wright, has died of cancer. Davro recently revealed Vicky’s fight with the illness after he proposed to her last year, having been together for 12 years.

Vicky, 63, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, a disease that is difficult to detect until it is advanced. Her death was confirmed by her daughter, Kelly Wright-Warhurst, who announced it on Twitter via her mum’s page.

She said: "Hello everyone. Some incredibly devastating news to share as my wonderful mum Vicky has sadly passed away this morning (May 3). I wanted to use this platform to let you all know, as I know how much she valued all your love and support in so many ways."

Vicky’s father Billy Wright, a player for Wolverhampton Wanderers and England, also died of pancreatic cancer in September 1994, at the age of 70, only a few months after being diagnosed. Many have flocked to Twitter to share tributes following Vicky’s death.

One wrote: “Heartbreaking news. I got to know your mum in recent years. She was always great company and appreciative of the stories I used to share with her about her dad (your grandad), another friend and hero of mine. It was clear how she got her wonderful character. RIP lovely lady.”

Loose Women star Denise Welch also expressed her condolences . She said: "So very sorry.” BBC radio presenter Daz Hale said: "Stunned by this news. Vicky was such a warm, generous soul with a real lust for life. When I told her that Billy had been my Dad’s hero, she sent him a signed photo of him. It still takes pride of place on Dad’s mantelpiece now. Sending love to Bobby & all the family x.”

Meanwhile former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour added : "So sorry for your loss. Sending love to you and your family." Harlequins CEO, Laurie Darymple wrote : “This is really sad. Had the pleasure of many conversations with Vicky, about her father and his Wolves legacy. She continued to maintain that love and connection with the club. Sincere condolences to the Wright family.”