WATCH & LISTEN: Author Brian Groom fights for northern history |Booky podcast

He’s the author fighting for the north’s history to be heard | Booky podcast
Nicola Adam
By Nicola Adam
Published 26th Apr 2024, 00:01 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 00:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Welcome to episode four of Booky brought to you by National World - the publisher of your favourite local news brands from the Lancashire Post to the Edinburgh Evening News to London World.

I’m Nicola Adam and this is  the first series of your new friendly snob free podcast for chatting to authors of all genres about writing, reading, and the high and lows of their careers. It’s available across all of your favourite pod providers - you can access right here.

LISTEN TO THE BOOKY PODCAST (via PodFollow)

You can also listen to previous episodes here:

LISTEN TO MILLY JOHNSON

LISTEN TO JOANNA NADIN

LISTEN TO WILL CARVER

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So far on this series we’ve chatted to the wonderful best-selling  romantic fiction author Milly Johnson, to children’s and young adult author Jo Nadin and to crime and thriller author Will Carver. 

Now we are taking a journey into non fiction, or rather northern history, with journalist turned writer Brian Groom.

His first book Northerners: A History, from the Ice Age to the Present Day, was published in April 2022 by HarperNorth and became a national bestseller. His  second book Made in Manchester: A People’s History of the City that Shaped the Modern World, is due out in May and available to pre-order.

Related topics:HistoryReadingCrimeManchester