What is a Pupster? A new generation of ultra-conscientious pet parents is emerging

Pupsters are the ultra-conscientious pet parents whose furry friends are as much a part of the family as any human relative – according to new research.

They welcomed their four-legged friend in during the pandemic, and Pupsters also strive to make the best choices for their pet and the planet whilst also integrating their dog into their work and personal lives significantly more than previous dog owning generations before them.

More than eight in 10 (84 per cent) of new pet parents admit that they’ll be bringing their pooch to work when offices reopen and would even turn down a job if dogs weren’t made welcome.

Aged 25-40, our Pupsters – like famous dog lovers Katie Perry and Lewis Hamilton – tend to live in urban areas and do their best to reduce their carbon pawprint whilst going to significant lengths to ensure their furry friend has everything it could ever need.

Not restricted to offices

According to the study by purposeful pet food brand Edgard & Cooper, Pupster behaviour isn’t restricted to the office.

Ensuring their dog’s every need is seen to, 15 per cent put on dog-friendly podcasts when they go out while nearly a third (29 per cent) have a pet camera at home to keep an eye on – and even chat to – their pup when they’re out and about.

What’s more, 29 per cent of new pet parents said they have significantly changed their daily routine to accommodate the wants and needs of their dog.

In fact, 44 per cent said their dogs sleep in their bedroom and nearly a quarter (24 per cent) admitted they prioritise their four-legged friend over their partner.

The findings also revealed Pupsters’ concern for the planet.

Six in ten new dog owners consider their dog’s carbon pawprint when making any purchase for their pet, with Edgard & Cooper reporting soaring demand for petfood packed responsibly and more than two thirds of survey respondents (69 per cent) trying to only buy sustainable toys.

Nearly half (49 per cent) are keen to feed their dog less meat – compared to less than a quarter of established dog owners (23per cent) who have had a pooch longer than 18 months, or have multiple dogs.

And in another move taken straight from the ‘helicopter parent’ playbook, one in four (25 per cent) said their dog’s poo has become an almost daily discussion point.

Not just for the office

The poll of 1,000 new dog owners and 1,000 long-term down owners between 18-55 years old from the UK also found it’s not just offices and conversations that Pupster dogs are taking over.

Forty-seven per cent of Pupsters have created an Instagram account for their pooch, with 78 per cent posting more regularly on their dog’s account than their own and the same number admitting their dogs have more followers than they do.

And while the world might be opening up again, Pupsters are more likely to be found closer to home.

Nearly half (46 per cent) said they are less likely to go on trips abroad now and instead go on UK pet-friendly holidays and 46 per cent choose pet friendly places when they go out so their dog can go with them.

Eddy Yuen, Marketing Pack Lead UK at Edgard & Cooper welcomes the shift in behaviour, which looks set to continue, saying: “The increasing importance of the role pets play in peoples personal lives comes as no surprise, but it’s positive to see people are also highly aware of the impact choices for their pets have on the planet.

“Whilst it’s a trend we see more prominently with recently homed dogs we firmly believe everyone can be a bit more ‘Pupster’.

“We hope that, as people talk more about the impact their decisions have on the planet, everyone embraces lifestyle choices for their best furry friends which reduce their environmental pawprint while also giving them the best care possible.”

Edgard & Cooper is on its own mission to tread lighter on the planet and help pet parents everywhere do the same.