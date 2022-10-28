What’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Cinema and Disney+ in November 2022

As seasonal trees strip their autumn leaves and arctic temperatures force the window’s shut, TV bingers across the UK will be curling up on the sofa to scrawl through the hundreds of shows coming to streaming services this November.

It really is that time of year again, summer’s completely out of the picture, Christmas is on the horizon and Halloween is still creeping around. The TLDR is that you should expect a bit of everything on your screens this November.

From the highly anticipated Enola Homes 2 and My Policeman (Yes.. more Harry Styles) to the Santa Claus franchise, there’s sure to be a wide range of television shows and films for bingers to sink their teeth into.

For football fans, the new sports-documentary FIFA Uncovered tackles corruption, power, and politics, just in time for the controversial Qatar World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Sebastián Lelio’s adaptation of The Wonder by Emma Donoghue features Florence Pugh at her best.