Aldi Specialbuys and Lidl’s Middle of Lidl have become an essential part of the British shopping experience.

From kids toys to home hacks, bargain-hunters across the country have found hidden gems throughout the mysterious middle aisles.

Last year, Lidl’s Middle of Lidl sell-out shoe appeared online for more than four times its original price, whereas the popular Aldi hanging egg-chair sold out quicker than Glastonury tickets.

With offers constantly updating and Halloween on the horizon, it is always worth a look at what is featuring in Aldi and Lidl’s middle aisle this weekend.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Aldi Specialbuys

Spooky season is approaching so why not take the family up to Aldi this Sunday to view a range of Halloween products available in the middle aisle.

Orange Light Up Pumpkins 3 Pack

If you’re throwing a party or just looking to dress your house up as the scariest on the street, the Orange Light Up Pumpkins from Aldi is the perfect decoration. The battery-powered lights come filled with warm-white LEDs and a 6-hour timer function.

Advertisement

Electronic Ride-On JCB Quad

However if you’d rather wait to sort out your spine-chilling shopping, let your kids explore the Specialbuy options, with the Electronic Ride-On JCB Quad available for £54.99 .The battery-operated ride is suitable for kids over the age of 3 and reaches up to 3kmph.

Wooden Toy Kitchen Bundle

Alternatively, if your kids aren’t the daredevil type, take a look at the Wooden Toy Kitchen Bundle from £ 24.99 . This is a perfect way for your kids to express their creativity and explore their imagination in the kitchen.

Advertisement

Lidls Middle of Lidl

This week’s Middle of Lidl is filled with home hacks from a sleep-inducing Silvercrest Aroma Diffuser to a humongous 13-pack of food containers… for under £10!?!.

Tower Purejet Plus Carpet Washer

After a few years have passed, it’s easy to assume your carpet has always been eggshell… right? You bought it that way, remember?

Advertisement

The revolutionary Tower Purejet Plus Carpet Washer removes tough stains, odours, mites and other allergens and is guaranteed to return to leave your carpet looking unrecognizably fresh.

Silvercrest Aroma Diffuser

These days you can find more apps directed at calmness, health, and sleep hygiene than ever before. Some could even call it the century of sleep.

If you’re up for jumping on the bandwagon and improving your quality of life, Lidl’s Middle of Lidl is selling the Silvercrest Aroma Diffuser for £ 19.99 . It features atmospheric light effects and a cool humidifying mist that uses ultrasound.

Advertisement

Ernesto Food Storage Container Set 1

Food containers - you can never get enough of them. Well that’s a lie, but you can never seem to have the right one, at the right time. Here’s a set of food containers guaranteed to overstay their welcome in your cupboards.

The Ernesto Food Storage Container Set is available for 7.99 at Lidl this weekend.