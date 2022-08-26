News you can trust since 1917
What’s on Sky in September? Uncharted, Even Mice Belong in Heaven and more coming to Sky next month

Never Mind the Buzzcocks is also coming to Sky next month too

By Daniel Mcneil
Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:59 pm

People with a Sky subscription are in for a treat with a whole host of movies and TV shows set to be released this September.

One of the most anticipated releases is the recent ‘Uncharted’ blockbuster starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

A hard hitting documentary coming to Sky on 5 September is 1972 - Munich’s Black September - which details the horrifying attack at the 1972 Olympic Games.

With a lot of shows and movies to be added, here they are, and date of release (if applicable).

    Which movies are coming to Sky Cinema this month?

    2 September

    Belfast

    3 September

    Even Mice Belong in Heaven

    4 September

    Monstrous

    9 September

    The 355

    10 September

    Last Looks

    16 September

    Marry Me

    17 September

    Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

    22 September

    After Yang

    23 September

    Uncharted

    24 September

    Shark Bait

    30 September

    Georgetown

    Which TV shows are coming to Sky this month?

    1 September

    Bloods

    Forged in Fire

    2 September

    The Slow Mo Guys’ Big Adventures

    Trolls: TrollsTopia

    The American Presidency with Bill Clinton

    5 September

    1972 - Munich’s Black September

    7 September

    Brassic

    8 September

    The Russell Howard Show

    16 September

    Vampire Academy

    21 September

    This England

    Other shows coming to Sky with air dates yet to be confirmed include Catherine The Great, Munich Games and Mind Over Murder. The full list is:

    • Britain’s Greatest Obsessions
    • Catherine The Great
    • Fantasy Football League
    • Mind Over Murder
    • Munich Games
    • Never Mind The Buzzcocks

