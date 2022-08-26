Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People with a Sky subscription are in for a treat with a whole host of movies and TV shows set to be released this September.

One of the most anticipated releases is the recent ‘Uncharted’ blockbuster starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

A hard hitting documentary coming to Sky on 5 September is 1972 - Munich’s Black September - which details the horrifying attack at the 1972 Olympic Games.

With a lot of shows and movies to be added, here they are, and date of release (if applicable).

Which movies are coming to Sky Cinema this month?

2 September

Belfast

3 September

Even Mice Belong in Heaven

4 September

Monstrous

9 September

The 355

10 September

Last Looks

16 September

Marry Me

17 September

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

22 September

After Yang

23 September

Uncharted

24 September

Shark Bait

30 September

Georgetown

Which TV shows are coming to Sky this month?

1 September

Bloods

Forged in Fire

2 September

The Slow Mo Guys’ Big Adventures

Trolls: TrollsTopia

The American Presidency with Bill Clinton

5 September

1972 - Munich’s Black September

7 September

Brassic

8 September

The Russell Howard Show

16 September

Vampire Academy

21 September

This England

Other shows coming to Sky with air dates yet to be confirmed include Catherine The Great, Munich Games and Mind Over Murder. The full list is:

Britain’s Greatest Obsessions

Catherine The Great

Fantasy Football League

Mind Over Murder

Munich Games

Never Mind The Buzzcocks

How to sign up to Sky

Sky has many sign up deals for new customers.

One is the Ultimate TV deal . This costs £22 a month for 18 months with no upfront fee, and contains 388 channels with 20 of them available in HD. You can also get free installation with this package too as well as Netflix.

Another deal is the Sky Signature HD deal, which includes 388 channels with 61 of them in HD. This costs £34 a month for 18 months and also comes with Netflix.