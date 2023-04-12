The messaging platform app WhatsApp is reportedly set to wipe out inactive group chats in an attempt to free storage space for its users.

The new update leak suggests users will be able to decide on an expiration date for chats, providing millions of people an alternative route to get rid of conversations once they are no longer needed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The one-step process means that chats would disappear on the date which has been set by users. However, the messages would only be deleted from an individual’s phone once they have decided to activate the setting on their device.

The deletion will not affect others who are participants in a chat, as they will still be able to access the group messages on the app.

Most Popular

It is believed the planned changes to WhatsApp were spotted by a tech user on the Google Play Beta program. The Google platform shows some of the proposed plans which are in the works but have not been fully developed yet.