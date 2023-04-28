Which? survey reveals best UK seaside destinations - did your favourite beach make the list?
A Which? survey from 3,000 people has determined the best seaside destinations in the UK - see if your favourite beach makes the list
The top 10 best and worst UK seaside towns according to Which? have been announced. This year’s winner is a historical village, well known for its stunning shorelines.
Bamburgh, Northumberland topped the consumer magazine’s list for the third year in a row. The rankings come from the results of a survey of over 3,000 holidaymakers rating their experiences at various UK seaside towns over the last 12 months. This year’s winner won over a legion of fans thanks to its beautiful beach, ancient castle and seaside charm.
The research was based on a list of criteria, including quality of the beaches, food and drink offerings, and tourist attractions, as well as value for money. Bamburgh scored 88 percent, three percent more than second placed Dartmouth.
Bamburgh has a five star rating on Tripadvisor from 265 reviews. One review from February 2023 says: “Fabulous long sandy beach with fantastic views of Bamburgh Castle, Farne Islands and Holy Island.”
Another review, left in March 2023 says: “We visited Bamburgh a couple of years ago whilst holidaying nearby in Amble. One of the highlights for us and our dog, Glen, was a visit to the beach. This time as it was March, the weather was somewhat bracing, however we couldn’t deny Glen a run off lead as he absolutely loves the sand.”
10 best seaside towns
- Bamburgh, Northumberland 88 percent
- Dartmouth, Devon 85 percent
- Portstewart, Londonderry 84 percent
- Portmeirion, Gwynedd 83 percent
- St Andrews, Fife percent
- Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear 83 percent
- Southwold, Suffolk 82 percent
- Aldeburgh, Suffolk 81 percent
- St David’s, Pembrokeshire 81 percent
- Tobermory, Isle of Mull 81 percent
10 worst seaside towns
- Skegness, Lincolnshire 48 percent
- Clacton-on-Sea, Essex 48 percent
- Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset 49 percent
- Bangor, County Down 49 percent
- Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire 54 percent
- Bognor Regis, West Sussex 54 percent
- Great Yarmouth, Norfolk 55 percent
- Colwyn Bay, Conwy 55 percent
- Southend-on-Sea, Essex 56 percent
- Morecambe, Lancashire 56 percent