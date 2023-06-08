The world is full of beautiful oceans with amazing wildlife, and in 2008, the United Nations dedicated this day to celebrate the importance of our oceans and raise awareness for how we can treat it sustainably. Today marks the 15th World Oceans Day and with the ongoing climate crisis, the day becomes more important each year.

The UN says: “The ocean connects, sustains, and supports us all. Yet its health is at a tipping point and so is the well-being of all that depends on it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As the past years have shown us, we need to work together to create a new balance with the ocean that no longer depletes its bounty but instead restores its vibrancy and brings it new life.”

Below is everything you need to know about World Oceans Day below, including how to get involved.

Most Popular

What is World Oceans Day?

While June 8 was declared World Ocean Day in 2008, countries across the world have marked the occasion since 1992, following the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development.

World Oceans Day 2023 theme

The theme of this year’s United Nations World Oceans Day is ‘Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing’. The aim of the theme is to push the notion that the “ocean is in need of support” and raise awareness of the damage that is being done to the fish populations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also calls for more to be done to “create a new balance” in the world’s oceans where the “vibrance” can be restored. The UN said: “The ocean covers over 70% of the planet. It is our life source, supporting humanity’s sustenance and that of every other organism on earth.

“The ocean produces at least 50% of the planet’s oxygen, it is home to most of the earth’s biodiversity, and is the main source of protein for more than a billion people around the world. Not to mention, the ocean is key to our economy with an estimated 40 million people being employed by ocean-based industries by 2030.

“Even though all its benefits, the ocean is now in need of support.”

June 8 is World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day 2023: How you can get involved

The National Maritime Museum in London will celebrate the day with a free Family Festival . However, the event will take place over the weekend on June 10, from 10am to 5pm. The UN also has a calendar listing all World Oceans Day events taking place around the world. There are events taking place both in-person and online, so browse the calendar to find the right one for you.

Advertisement

Advertisement