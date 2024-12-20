Better Gut supplements for menopausal and peri menopausal women | Better Gut

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Save on Better Menopause and Gut award-winning supplement aimed at peri and menopausal women that’s tackling hot flushes, brain fog, mood swings and bloating with one tablet a day

Reducing hot flushes, brain fog, bloating and other annoying menopause symptoms starts from the gut up, according to makers of an award-winning women’s health supplement. The Better Menopause is behind Better Gut - a probiotic one tablet a day supplement for those seeking a solution to issues from excess gas to vaginal dryness.

Peri-menopausal and women going through the menopause can now get an exclusive end of year deal of 20% off Better Gut here. We have a special code to use on three or six-month subscriptions with three-months being the minimal recommended time to take them to see results.

Those buying Better Gut from its website have given it an overall high rating of 4.74 out of 5 stars. Among the reviews Jenny said: “I feel back in control of myself”. Kate added: “Great. Less bloating, better sleep and mental clarity! It’s quite expensive however, but for now it’s worth it.”

The limited time deal slashes the price but only lasts until January 5. It means women can make savings of up to £70 on the packs of tablets.

Exclusive limited time discount on menopause supplement Better Gut Offer is only until January 5, 2025 at the links here: Better Gut - The Better Menopause 12 weeks: Normally £177 for a one-off three-month supply - 20% off a 12 week subscription using code GUTON20 go to the deal here Better Gut - The Better Menopause 24 weeks: Normally £177 for a one-off three-month supply - 20% off using code GUTON20 go to the deal here

Each tablet of Better Gut, which can be taken with HRT, contains six essential potent bacterial strains and 50 billion Colon Forming Unit(CFU) to help repair the microorganisms living in the gut. It’s been developed by nutritional therapist Joanna Lyall in collaboration with menopause expert Dr Shahzadi Harper.

Better Gut is made to deal with bloating and gassy stomachs caused by body changes during the menopause, but claims to also have a positive effect on “sleep, hair, skin and mental wellbeing” along with addressing key menopause symptoms.

How Better Gut works

Women take one capsule every day with a glass of water, either when they wake up or before they go to bed. There are also Better Night supplements available to deal with night sweats and sleep disruption.

“Three months is the minimum recommended period to try our product and see results,” said a Better Gut spokeswoman. “Restoring your gut health plays a vital role in rebalancing your hormones and alleviating menopause symptoms.

“A balanced gut microbiome ensures optimal hormone levels, directly influencing mood, sleep, hormone regulation and overall wellbeing.

“During perimenopause, fluctuating oestrogen levels can disrupt the gut microbiome, leading to inflammation, mood changes, sleep disturbances, hot flushes and digestive issues.”

The positive effects of Better Gut are claimed to help women in the following ways:

Clear brain fog

Improve on vaginal dryness and urinary tract infections

Eliminate or reduce bloating and reflux

Reduce hot flushes and night sweats

Improve mood and reduce anxiety

Support bone health

Use discount code GUTON20 here by January 5 to save 20% on the price of three and six month subscriptions of Better Gut. There are also bundles and other deals on the Better Menopause website.