High quality, reliable bluetooth earbuds for everything from exercise to focused work or study - tried and tested

Key specs - Battery life: Up to 13 hours; Ambient sound: Yes; Noise cancelling: Yes; Water resistant: Yes

Sony’s WF-SP800N earbuds are great all-rounders for runners, music lovers, or those who just want to get some peace in a noisy environment.

The mid-sized buds aren’t the most discreet or streamlined on the market, but they’re lightweight and comfortable. As well as the expected in-ear bud, the headphones have a soft silicone attachment which rests neatly in the curve of the ear and helps to keep the buds in place.

The ambient sound function ensures you’ll still be aware of your surroundings if exercising outside, but - on the flip side - the noise cancelling is so efficient that you’ll easily find yourself in a world of your own while working or studying. Once you’ve got the knack of the finger tap controls on the side of each earbud, you’ll be able to turn these settings on and off quickly, as well as skip songs.

The sound quality of the Sony WF-SP800Ns is exceptional, and you’ll notice it most in the bass. Best of all, there’s no sound leakage regardless of volume, so you can listen to all of your guilty pleasures as loud as you like.

The quality of phone calls is high, too, although if you’re outdoors on a windy day, there’s little you can do to stop the breeze wreaking havoc on your conversation.