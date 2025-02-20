Amazon is selling genuine kids' Crocs for just £8 - but there is a catch

Yes, you really can buy a pair of Crocs for £8. If you must... | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Love them or loathe them, you can’t argue with a 72% discount on children’s footwear - especially for a genuine branded item

Crocs are dubbed by many people to be the most comfortable shoes they've ever worn.

They're definitely divisive, but any Crocs addict will tell you not to knock 'em until you've tried them.

One of the things that tends to put people off about Crocs is the price. They're usually not cheap.

But we've spotted a deal on Amazon that seems too good to be true. A pair of genuine unisex Crocs in a children's size for £8.26. Yes, you read that right. Click here to see the deal, if you don't believe us.

Other colours are available, but watch out for higher prices | Getty Images

They're usually £29.99 so this is a saving of 72%, but there's no indication of how long the deal will last. So get your skates (or Crocs) on if you want to catch it.

However, there is a snag. The deal only applies to one colour in one size. Thankfully the colour is Zing Orange which, no arguments please, is ridiculously cool.

And the size is UK5, so it's only going to be suitable for some children. But it could be something to have in stock for when they come of age. And they'll make great hand-me-downs, of course.

Just be careful with your size and colour selection, because although some of the colours have a wide variety of combinations available, the prices can quickly shoot up to £34.99. The only deal we've found is on the UK5 child's option in the orange.