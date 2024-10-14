This Barbie Dreamhouse is more than half price on Amazon Prime Day | Amazon UK

Amazon’s big Prime Day sale last week is over - but the retail giant has rolled over some of the savings, like this one

This Dream Villa Pool Party Dollhouse is 53% off at £166 instead of £349.99 - and it’s a three-storey Barbie House with 10 play areas including a pool, slide, lift and dozens of doll accessories - perfect for a pool party for your little one’s dolls.

The set also comes with a puppy - so the pool house can double up as a pet palace with a pet slide and pool, pet bed and doggie door.

The Dreamhouse even features integrated lights and sounds in the kitchen and bathroom, as well as fun furniture - including an extra pull-out bed in the bedroom for slumber parties - and a top-floor balcony with a palm tree.

Your child can host pool parties for Barbie in the Dreamhouse | Amazon UK

This is the perfect gift for kids aged three and over who love their Barbies and like to play make believe - so make sure you grab it while it’s on offer.

It’s a huge hit with parents, with one saying: “It brought out my inner child, my actual child is ecstatic with it. It was easy to assemble and comes with loads of accessories. The oven lights up and makes a sound and the toilet flushes, would be nice to have some other effects like a doorbell or whatever if I had to say what could make it better. Overall really happy with it. It is massive though and takes up quite a bit of space, but was worth it to see my daughter’s face on Christmas morning.”

Another said: “My daughter will sit and play with this for hours. She loves the slide and all the little buttons that play sounds. This price on Amazon is much better than the shops. This is every Barbie lover’s dream present.”

Customers were surprised at the size of the house but said their kids loved it, with one saying: “It's much bigger than I expected but it was extremely easy to build. My daughter's five and she absolutely loves it, she hasn't stopped playing with it, very happy!”

But be quick - the offer is likely to expire within a few weeks.