Iconic hair styling brand ghd has slashed the prices of its bestselling and most popular straighteners for Amazon Prime Day - so if you’re hoping for a pair under the Christmas tree, make sure you give your loved ones a nudge on these Prime Day deals.

My top pick on ghd deals is this offer on the brand’s first ‘smart’ straighteners - which are 29% off - priced at £169.99 down from £239.

The ghd Platinum + Professional Hair Straighteners feature ground-breaking ultra-zone™ technology that predicts the needs of your hair as you style for a flawless finish, personalised to you.

ghd Platinum + Professional Hair Straighteners | Amazon UK

Heating up to 185°C, these straightners predict your hair's needs and constantly adapts the power to ensure the optimum styling temperature at all times. This helps ensure stronger hair, more shine and two-times the colour protection - ghd says.

Customers love them, and one said: “So much better than my previous ones, great results!”

Another added: “Purchased to replace my original 8 year old GHDs and what a difference lol! Can't go wrong with these!!”

ghd Gold Hair Straighteners | Amazon UK

Also on offer are the ghd Gold Hair Straighteners, which are 31% off at £129.99 (RRP: £189). This edition of the famous hair styling brand - whose name stands for ‘good hair day’ - promises ‘sleeker, smoother and healthier-looking hair’, with a styling temperature of 185ºC.

It features a rounded barrel, so it’s perfect for sculpting curls and natural-looking waves as well as poker-straight locks, and it has a 30-second heat up time and automatic sleep mode for safety.

ghd Original - Hair Straightener | Amazon UK

And the ghd Original is also on the Prime Big Deal list, with 31% off at £95.99 (RRP:£139) - so if you want a pair under £100 look no further. The ghd Original has been the go-to styling plate for poker-straight, sleek hair for over a decade, so you can’t go wrong.

Amazon Prime Day runs from October 8 to 9 - and is a great time to get started on your Christmas shopping.

