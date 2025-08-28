These are the three must-have products from the award-winning Dr Sam’s skincare range | Dr Sam's

Dr Sam's is the award-winning skincare range everyone's talking about.

When Harley Street dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting launched her own skincare line, the goal was simple: create science-backed products that actually work. No gimmicks. No confusing 10-step routines. Just clever, effective formulas that real people can use every day.

Fast forward a few years and Dr Sam’s has become an award-winning brand with a loyal following of editors, influencers, and skincare obsessives alike. At the heart of the range are products designed to deliver visible results while keeping skin calm and healthy.

This is the product that started it all. The Flawless Cleanser has scooped multiple beauty awards and is often described as a “desert-island” essential. It's gentle enough for sensitive skin yet effective enough to remove makeup, sunscreen, and daily grime. With a silky, fragrance-free formula packed with soothing ingredients like aloe vera and allantoin, it leaves skin clean but never tight or stripped.

If you’re serious about results, this serum is where things get exciting. The Flawless Nightly Serum combines a clever trio of actives: Granactive Retinoid, Azelaic Acid and Bakuchiol. The genius lies in the balance: it’s strong enough to make a visible difference, but carefully formulated to minimise irritation. Editors have praised it as one of the best “entry-level” retinoid serums for anyone who wants smoother, clearer skin without the drama.

Hydration doesn’t need to feel heavy and this cream proves it. The Flawless Moisturiser Intense is a cushiony, nourishing formula that restores the skin barrier and locks in moisture without clogging pores.

If you're new to Dr Sam's skincare and unsure where to begin, the Flawless Cleanser is a great starting point. It's a perfect way to see why so many people love the range.

