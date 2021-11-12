Beauty advent calendars 2021: from ASOS, Selfridges, Cult Beauty

Luxe, decadent beauty advent calendars have become a pre-Christmas staple for lovers of all things glam over the last few years.

Be they skincare, perfume or make-up focused, every beauty brand of note has created an advent calendar. These luxurious treats come filled with a mixture of mini, travel-size, and full-sized products, and can be a great way to introduce yourself to hot new beauty brands or hero products.

Perennially popular calendars include the Liberty, Selfridges, and ASOS ones, which usually sell out in no times - indeed, the Liberty advent calendar usually has a waiting list ahead of release, and sells out within minutes.

If you’ve got your heart set on a particular brand’s beauty calendar, it is wise to sign up to their notifications now, to know as soon as possible when they become available.

Here, we’re looking at the best and most exciting beauty advent calendars for 2021 - when they’re on sale, and, where it’s been announced, what they contain.

Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Dreams and Secrets Advent Calendar Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Dreams and Secrets Advent Calendar £150.00 movie star glamour 4/5 No one does glam like make-up artist turned beauty mogul Charlotte Tilbury. Her 'Beauty Dreams and Secrets Advent Calendar ' (named with typical Charlotte Tilbury understatement) is ideal for anyone who wants to harken back to the golden age of Hollywood movie glamour. Featuring 12 high-end, full size products, both make-up and skin-care, all in her customarily luxe art deco packaging. Her excellent skin care products do a great job of providing a lush base - then amp things up with her no-holds-barred eye liners, shadows, and lipsticks.

MAC's Box of Tricks Advent Calendar 2021 'BOX OF TRICKS' ADVENT CALENDAR £135.00 serious slap 5/5 Release date: Available now Contents: 24 products worth £340 MAC is perennially popular with make-up artists, for their excellent product formulations, vibrant colour pay-offs, and inclusive shade range. Their advent calendar is a proper treat, featuring a selection of both cult faves and new fashion-forward shades ideal for zhushing up your make-up routine. There are full-size matte lipsticks in beloved shades, a mini strobe cream, soft eyeshadows, and plenty more goodies. Great if you want to look ravishing - switch up your make-up for party season.

Liberty Advent Calendar Liberty Advent Calendar £225.00 the original, and the GOAT 5/5 Release date: 6 October Contents: 25 products worth over £840 The Liberty Advent Calendar is beauty lovers' heaven, and sells out every year, for just cause. The contents is carefully curated luxury - cool girl brands like Le Laboo, Sam McKnight, Augustinus Bader, and REN, including numerous full-sized products (many beauty advent calendars will place travel minis inside, which can feel a touch skimpy). Decorated with a gorgeous snow scene illustration of the famous department store, inside the doors is decorated with a trademark heritage Liberty print – 'Starburst', a print first created in 1989 and celebrates "botanical beauty with iris petals and intricate ornamental leaves". It's like spreading Christmas over an entire month - pricy, yes, but divine.

Feelunique Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 Feelunique Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 £119.00 bang for your buck 4/5 Release date: On sale now Contents: 24 products worth £385 If you find yourself coveting the Liberty calendar but can't justify spending over £200 (to which, fair) then the Feelunique calendar offers a similar level of high-end product excellence at a less wallet-punishing price. The packaging is not as luxe, of course, but there are new and cult products from a range of well respected high performing brands, including Charlotte Tilbury, Emma Hardie, ELEMIS, Aromatherapy Associates and Nuxe. Most are smaller in size but there are five full sized products, so you're assured of value for money. A fun option for those who know their beauty brands.

Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 £70.00 pharmacy deluxe 3/5 Release date: on sale now Contents: 24 products worth over £240 The Amazon offering is more affordably priced (well, £70 is hardly pocket change, but in the realm of Beauty Advent Calendars such things are relative), and the contents reflect that somewhat. The products are more High Street than designer, but that's not to say there's not quality goodies therein - lush bath oils from Neal's Yard, cream from Elemis, and hair products from Schwarzkopf. There's also a mini face massager from cult brand Foreo. Our only quibble - some of the products within are titchy. 10ml of hand cream from L'Occitane? Hmmmm.

Macmillan 24 Beauty Treasures Advent Calendar Macmillan 24 Beauty Treasures Advent Calendar £85.00 a charity purchase 4/5 Release date: on sale now Contents: 24 products This was fabulous. At £85, we're not talking cheap, but the quality is fantastic. A brand new calendar launched in support of Macmillan Cancer Support, £2 from every purchase will go to the charity. But the calendar itself is a worthwhile investment, particularly if you love Boots and the No. 7 range. Great offerings from Soap & Glory and Liz Earle make this a wise choice for lovers of skin care. The products are well sized, too.

Georgio Armani Holiday limited-edition advent calendar Georgio Armani Holiday limited-edition advent calendar £249.00 lovers of designer products 4.5/5 Release date: on sale now Contents: 24 beauty products. This beauty advent calendar does have a large price tag, but it's for a reason. It's designer, limited edition and exclusive to Selfridges. It gives you everything you could need to create the perfect party looks this season, including Lip Maestro Liquid lipstick, Eyes to Kill Stellar eye shadow and Eyes To Kill Midi mascara. You'll not only be looking divine but also smelling fantastic thanks to the selection of fragrances, including My Way eau de parfum, Si Passione eau de parfum and Armani Code eau de toillete.

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar Cult Beauty Advent Calendar £215.00 a plethora of product 5/5 Release date: early November Contents: 38 products worth £960 This one is impressive - 38 products from, as you'd expect, cult brands, including Sunday Riley, It Cosmetics, Augustinus Bader, Vieve, and Victoria Beckham Beauty. The calibre of the brands in here is extraordinary. Some days there are multiple products included in the box - a delightful little treat - There's also a Day 25 present (not always the case) that we won't spoil here, but it's full size and quite the coveted product. The whole package is great value for money. The first drop of this calendar is currently sold out but Cult Beauty has confirmed there will be a re-stock in early November, so check back here for updates.

Celebration Collection Mini Nail Lacquer Advent Calendar Celebration Collection Mini Nail Lacquer Advent Calendar £69.90 bright nails 3/5 Release date: on sale now Contents: 25 mini nail polishes If you've a friend or beloved who adores keeping their nails brightly adorned, this is an ideal gift. OPI are known for their salon-quality nail polishes and this calendar contains 25 fashion-forward shades to cheer and delight. They're minis. The colour names along are enough to buoy the mood: Malaga Wine, Bogotá Blackberry, Aurora Berry-alis, Strawberry Margarita.

ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Advent Calendar ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Advent Calendar £75.00 people who love skincare 4/5 Release date: available now Contents: 24 products This is a prime option. With 24 products, many full sized, we're seriously impressed with how well curated it is - from Estee Lauder's hero product, the Advanced Night Serum, to Clinique's best (in our experience) cleanser, there's not a dud product therein. Other brands featured include Laura Mercier, Mac, Elemis, and Aveda - this is a prime option if you love skincare specifically. The box is recyclable and it comes with a handy tote, too. A great option.

The Body Shop Share Love and Joy Advent Calendar The Body Shop Share the Love and Joy Advent Calendar £140.00 fans of decadent bath times 4/5 Release date: Available now Contents: 25 full-sized and mini products, worth £204 If you adore the Body Shop, you’ll adore this. It’s crammed with a mixture of full-size and mini bestsellers, ideal for pampering. It’s skincare and body care focused, rather than make-up focused, so don’t expect oodles of slap. There are some seriously impressive products, though, including full sized containers of the drops of youth concentrate, a vitamin C glow-boosting moisturiser and the Himalayan charcoal purifying glow mask, as well as the gorgeously scented British Rose Shower Gel. You’ll smell and feel amazing. Buy now