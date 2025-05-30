The M5 Competition can get from 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds | BOTB

This sleek BMW M5 Competition is a £60k V8-powered beast—and it could be yours for just 5p in BOTB’s latest prize draw.

This understated black BMW is something of a wolf in sheep's clothing. It might look like a family saloon car, but lurking beneath the bonnet is a 625bhp V8 engine, which can propel the car up to 190mph.

It's a BMW M5 Competition, considered by petrolheads to be one of the most versatile cars out there. And it’s worth a cool £60,000.

It'll carry five people in complete comfort, it'll eat up huge distances in luxury, and it's got enough power to outpace modern supercars.

The M5 has all the extras included | BOTB

This 2020 version, being given away as a prize by BOTB, is the sought-after Competition version, and it has covered just 35,000 miles.

It'll make the ultimate family car for one lucky person, and it could be yours for just five pence. Yes, BOTB is selling tickets to win it and one lucky person's ticket will have cost just 5p.

But if you're savvy, you might be interested in one of the bundles. It won't cost a lot to buy plenty of tickets, and you can buy up to 600 per person.

The noise from the four exhausts is pretty intoxicating | BOTB

If you did win the BMW and for some reason you just don't want a new car, you could opt for the £42,000 cash alternative instead, and there is the option of a free postal entry - but try buying a stamp for less than five pence.

To find out more about the car and the competition, click here.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

