Can you really get luxury cosmetics for less? We review subscription buyer’s club Beauty Pie and how it works

What is Beauty Pie?

Beauty Pie is an exclusive luxury buyers club, offering skincare, make-up, haircare, body care, fragrances, supplements and luxury gifts at brilliantly low prices which are up to 80% less than the recommended retail price.

It was first launched in 2016 and offers 100 percent cruelty-free own-brand beauty products - but crucially made using the same formula used by many well-known high end brands.

The products have been created all over the world, from Japan and Korea, to France and Switzerland.

How does Beauty Pie work?

To get the best possible prices, it’s best to sign up for a subscription to the service. It costs just £10 for a one day pass, or you can choose one of two annual pass options - with prices starting at £59.

The day pass allows you to shop up to £300 worth of products for 24 hours with no commitment. The annual fee has bonus days, wild card offers, treasure hunts and no monthly limits on how much you can buy.

You can buy items as a guest, but it is much more cost effective to sign up for a day pass, even if you only intend to buy one product.

For example, if you want to buy a Super Healthy Skin Nourishing Lip Balm it would cost you £25 to buy as a guest or £9.74 to buy as a member. So, even if you were to only buy this one product under a day pass you would still save £5.26 over the guest price. This really is fantastic value for money.

Where do the products on the Beauty Pie website come from?

Beauty Pie source their products from 59 world leading third-party labs. They are often custom-made by chemists, noses, aromatherapists and skincare and product development experts.

What information will I be given about each product on the Beauty Pie website?

The good news is that with every product sold on the Beauty Pie website is accompanied by a full ingredients list, a guide on how best to use it, a review by independent beauty panellists and reviews by other shoppers.

This means that you can make an informed choice when deciding what to buy - and you know exactly what you’re getting and how it works.

The only information you won’t get it seems, is which other brand uses the formula of the product you are buying, so you won’t be able to compare products to any of the more expensive brands.

What is the Beauty Pie returns policy?

You have 14 days from receipt of your order for guest product purchases; or from the day after you purchased your membership for membership purchases to return your products if they are not suitable - so you can buy with peace of mind.

Why is there a membership fee for Beauty Pie?

According to the Beauty Pie website, they a membership fee because they have ‘a club to run and team members to pay, and membership fees help pay for salaries, programming and server costs, rent, etc’.

You don’t have to pay the membership fee, of course, and can shop as a guest - but as we outlined above it’s much more cost effective to take out a Beauty Pie subscription.

How is Beauty Pie such good value for money compared to other brands?

Beauty Pie is cheaper than most beauty companies because it they don’t use the mark-ups often used by most designer brands in favour of a subscription-based model.

The website states: ‘there is a formula used by the ‘old’ beauty industry, where the mark-up on the Cost of Goods goal (final finished cost of the product) can be eye-watering. It’s all about what they can convince a customer to pay. We think that customers deserve a lot better than that. It’s why we started Beauty Pie.’

Is Beauty Pie worth it?

The short answer is yes. The brand has gained an impressive 4.7 rating based on almost 12,000 reviews on Trustpilot. It’s easy to see why so many people love it too.

The products are of a amazing high quality, they are far cheaper than other brands of the same quality and they are delivered to your home quickly.

You just need to make sure that you are ordering products regularly enough to make the subscription price worth it, if you sign up for an annual subscription - but for true beauty lovers that won’t be a problem at all!

What else can I buy?

