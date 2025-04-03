The Carluex Pro+ lets you download pretty much any app onto a car screen | Carluex

Motoring and consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield tests the Carluex Pro+ - the ultimate gadget for tech-savvy petrolheads

Modern cars have an increasingly dizzying array of tech built in to their infotainment screens these days. But just in case you don't think they're clever enough, here's a gadget that will turn your dashboard display into a fully-functional tablet, or even a smart TV.

Yes, that's right, you can now plug in a piece of tech that will allow you to access everything from YouTube and Netflix to the latest smartphone games.

It's called the Carluex Pro+, and it's the second device I've reviewed from the brand. The first had a few issues to overcome, but this one is a vast improvement.

In short, it works by adding a "skin" over your car's infotainment unit - in the same way Android Auto or Apple CarPlay does, and this new interface is cleverer than your standard operating system. Much cleverer.

In fact, it's much cleverer than Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, because it uses a fully unlocked Android 13 system, much like any Android tablet would.

The device itself is small, neat, and light - and can be tucked away neatly and forgotten about | Carluex

It also gives you wireless access to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in case your car doesn't have a wireless system - although it is cheaper to just buy a wireless adaptor.

The strength of this device, though, is in its adaptability. Because it works just like a tablet, you can customise it, and run any app you like - not just the small suite you're allowed to use on the smartphone-based systems.

It means you could access a weather-forecasting app, for example, or you could use a browser to scan the local news for traffic reports, or play Angry Birds, or load up a YouTube video or a Netflix movie.

Of course, it goes without saying but it's important to add, that none of this should be done while driving. This is either something for your passenger to play with or, better still, for when you're parked up.

But it really is quite useful to have some apps on offer that you can't get on the other systems.

It needs a WiFi connection, which can either be from a smartphone hotspot, or from a sim card | Carluex

It's reliable, too. Much more so than the previous version, which was less powerful and had an older interface. It also starts up more quickly, but you'll still need to give it 30 seconds or so.

There are competitors out there. But the Carluex is the most powerful system, and it's incredibly user friendly.

The device itself is light and compact, it just plugs into USB and it can usually be tucked away in a cubby hole somewhere. There is a small magnetic mount available for it too, for just £6, and it's very neat - but not everyone will want the unit on display.

You do need to give the Carluex Pro+ a data connection to use all its features, which adds a complication. For me, the simplest way was to create a hotspot on my smartphone - I just needed to remember to do this every time I got in the car, and that was a pain.

You could, alternatively, add a sim card into the device, but that would give you an ongoing cost.

And cost is a consideration with the Carluex Pro+. Because the best price I can find online is currently £193 - and that's with a saving of £69, if you can catch it.

It does give you the most competent and complete infotainment system available for your car, but it is a lot of money. And unless you really need to have streaming services or internet access, it could be argued that the smartphone mirroring systems do a good enough job and a basic wireless adaptor costs a lot less.

But I can't deny, it's an amazing gadget. Yes, it's pricey, but if you want the ultimate in car entertainment tech, this is it.