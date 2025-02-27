Get your favourite fashion magazines including Vogue, Tatler, InStyle and Glamour for free for two months | Readly

Get your fashion and beauty fix and two months free with a Readly subscription.

I’ve always been obsessed with fashion and beauty magazines. Growing up, Glamour was my ultimate fashion bible—I took it everywhere with me. I became a full-on collector, stacking up monthly issues until my pile was towering. I hated the thought of tossing them into the recycling bin and always wished I could keep them forever, just like the archives at Condé Nast. Well, my wish has finally come true—I’ve just discovered the perfect solution.

There really is an app for everything these days, even magazines. Readly appears to be the best one out there compared to others I tried before. The Readly app has unlimited access to over 800,000 magazine titles and new customers get two months absolutely free. This means I can read all the fashion and beauty magazines they have - which includes Vogue, Grazia, Harpers Bazaar, Tatler, Red, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Instyle and more . - without having the printed versions laying around the house. For the full list of Fashion and Beauty magazines click here .

How does Readly work?

It’s like Netflix for magazine’s! Readly is a digital magazine subscription service that provides users with unlimited access to a vast library of magazines and newspapers for a monthly fee, allowing them to read current and back issues on their devices, with the ability to download content for offline reading and share their subscription with up to five family members on different devices.

Can you use Readly on your phone?

Yes, you can use Readly on your phone as well as your tablet (compatible with iOS and Android) by downloading the Readly app from the app store on your smartphone, allowing you to access a wide range of magazines and newspapers directly on your mobile device.

How do I get free subscriptions to Readly?

It’s simple you can try Readly now for two months absolutely free and if you decide it’s not for you, you can cancel anytime. After two months the subscription is £12.99 per month but as the average cost of one magazine is over £5 so you will save so much money with Readly . Plus you are saving the environment by reading digital magazines instead of print. It’s a win-win situation. The only thing you need to do next is make a coffee, sit down and enjoy your favourite magazine.

Apple News is also another option for magazine subscriptions and currently has an offer of one month free then £12.99 per month on over 300 magazine titles.

