Full list of every theatre in the UK with huge January sale savings thanks to a special discount code
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
January can be a long, dreary month with cold weather, dark nights, and our feeble attempts to shake off the effects of our seasonal excesses. So why not lift the mood by treating yourself to a theatre show?
From family favourites, to the latest musicals and Shakespeare plays, it's a great time of year to get out there and soak up some culture.
Theatre ticket company ATG Tickets has just announced a huge January sale on its most popular venues, with passes for some of the biggest shows in the country starting at just £15.
All you need to do is visit the ATG Tickets website, find your nearest venue, pick a show that appeals, and enter the code JANSALE2025 as you check out.
Visit the ATG Tickets website by clicking here
Flick through the list of shows until you find one you’d like to see
Pick your nearest or preferred venue from the list of 24
Choose your seat with the clever colour-coded options system
The January Sale discount should be automatically applied when you choose your seat
Some venues may apply a small booking fee
Some of the shows have plenty of seats left, with a wide variety of options, but some only have a handful remaining - so jump on this offer if you're keen on a popular performance.
The theatres participating in the January sale are spread around the UK, so there's a good likelihood you'll have one near to you. Then it's just a case of picking the show and securing the seats.
These are the venues to choose from: Aylesbury, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Edinburgh, Folkestone, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester (Opera House), Manchester (Palace Theatre), Milton Keynes, Oxford, Richmond, Stockton, Stoke (Regent Theatre), Stoke (Victoria Hall), Sunderland, Swansea, Torquay, Wimbledon, Woking, York, West End.
Popular musicals that are all eligible for the discount code include The Rocky Horror Show, Bat out of Hell, and NOW That's What I Call A Musical.
Plays that are selling quickly include Birdsong, Ghost Stories, and Boys from the Black Stuff.
There are also music and comedy tours, including Gareth Gates Sings, Jason Donovan's Doin' Fine 25, and Bronwen Lewis's Big Night In.
Family favourites include Ministry of Science Live, Natural History Museum's Dinosaurs Live, and The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe.
Meanwhile there is a selection of dance and opera shows, including Nutcracker, La Boheme, and Swan Lake.
The January sale offers will expire on January 31, and then the tickets will return to their normal pricing. Some shows are likely to sell out before the end of January and cheaper seats starting at £15 are already sold out at some venues.