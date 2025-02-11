This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

How to grow long and healthy hair with tips from Natalie Dixon - our lifestyle writer AND an expert hair stylist with a career spanning over 15 years.

Growing your hair long can seem like it takes forever, especially if you use heated tools and colour your hair. As a hairdresser for over 15 years and a blonde with a bob length I know just how difficult it can be to try and achieve healthy looking long hair.

Believe me I’ve tried all the hair growth trends from rosemary oil to rice water and getting it trimmed every six to eight weeks like hairstylists recommend. But I’m going to let you into a few hair secrets I learnt throughout my career that may surprise you.

None of these hair growth tips actually work! Rosemary oil will make your hair smell nice and feel smoother on the outside but if your hair’s dry and damaged it won’t fix the problem. Trimming your hair often is the biggest lie in the industry - your hair will not grow if you keep cutting it and that’s a fact. Hairstylists only recommend that you do this so that their diary gets booked up every six to eight weeks.

The secret to healthy hair - drum roll please - is a haircare routine and consistency. You need to look after your hair not just with products that work on the cuticle (the outer layer of the hair strand) but also products that work on the cortex and the medulla (the middle layers of the hair).

How to grow healthy hair?

Healthy hair starts from within and taking daily supplements like the Oxford Origins Biotin Hair Growth supplement £7.95 make it easy to add to your normal routine. Take one of the unflavoured tablets once a day and you will see results in just 90 days. This will help you grow strong, healthy hair by working from the inside out.

Why is Biotin good for your hair?

Biotin is an essential vitamin that helps with the production of keratin (a protein that's in charge of forming nails, skin and hair). Some research, including a 2016 study, has shown that a lack of biotin in your system can lead to hair loss.

What are the benefits of taking Biotin Supplements?

The Biotin supplements will also help to improve your skin and nails too thanks to the combination of Biotin (Vitamin B7), Coconut Oil, Zinc, Selenium, Vitamin E, Bamboo & Gooseberry. You will soon see the difference and your hair will appear stronger and healthier.

Do the Oxford Origins supplements actually work?

Customers who tried Biotin supplements gave them great reviews. One wrote: “Nice small tablet, higher strength and more ingredients than other brands.” another added: “Only 90 in a pot which is a shame but can’t argue with the excellent ingredients, hair is looking better.” Whilst a third simply commented: “So far so good. Its helped with my hair and ill keep using them.”

What are the best haircare products to use for healthy hair?

Over the years I have worked with big brands but the ones I love and use on my own hair are; Color Wow shampoo and conditioner £43, Moroccan Oil Original Treatment £36.45 and Philip Kingsley Elasticizer £38. By using the haircare products as well as the daily Biotin Supplements you will be able to grow your hair long and healthy.

How often should I have a haircut?

You can still visit your stylist but just get them to trim off any split ends - ask for a ‘dusting’ hair trim (A "dusting" hair trim is a specific cutting technique where a stylist removes only the very tips of the hair strands, targeting primarily split ends and damaged areas, with the goal of maintaining the overall length) this means they will take only off the absolute minimum it needs.

