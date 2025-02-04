Here's how to save nearly £100 on this app-controlled coffee machine

The Nespresso Vertuo Next has some really impressive features | Amazon

We've found a huge saving on a flagship Nespresso coffee machine - but it's a limited-time deal, so you need to be quick

Coffee pod machines have transformed the way we consume our caffeinated hot drinks. No more grinding, no more waiting for the percolation process, and no more messy grounds to get rid of.

With these clever little machines, you can just pop in a pod, press a button, and watch your perfect cup being poured out.

They're easy to use, easy to clean, incredibly quick, and consistently tasty.

They can be quite expensive, though, especially if you pick one with all the bells and whistles.

This machine by Nespresso, for example, usually costs £167.99 because it has smart features like a Wi-Fi connection to an app that gives you all sorts of updates, and reminds you when it needs descaling.

However, if you're quick there's a deal on Amazon right now that brings the price down to £69.99 - that's a saving of 58% off its normal retail price.

The Nespresso Vertuo Next machine uses the compact Nespresso pods, which unusually and cleverly come in different sizes, which makes it really easy to tailor each pour to your size of mug or container.

The £69.99 price includes a complimentary welcome set of 12 pods, which will set you up with an array of sizes, from espresso to lungo.

Another clever trait with top Nespresso machines is their barcode reading technology, which scans the pods and ensures it's always brewing the right drink.

That and its 30-second heat-up, which is thanks to its beefy 1,500w power output. All this tech means you have quick, one-touch brewing whenever you fancy a coffee.

Amazon's deal is only running for a limited time, and we don't know when it will expire, but it's worth noting the same price is available at John Lewis, in the same two colours, and with the same free delivery.